Launch Promotion - $24.95 For the First 150 orders!
Discover how awesome this Wanle Gamers Console For iPhone is. The most popular classic games are now available on your "Phone Case"!
Limit to 5 per customer max!
The original handheld is back for iPhone 6 to X. Way before Angry Birds, hallways were filled with the sounds of Tetris. Blow your friends away with a pocket full of nostalgia every time they see you rock this case.
Lightweight perfect fit - This ultra slim design, you'll barely notice in on your iPhone.
Full Port Access -All buttons, microphone, speaker, headphone jack, dock, and flash.
Compatiblewith the iPhone 6, 6s, 6plus, 7, 7plus, 8, 8plus, and X
Easy installationon and off your iPhone
Hard Plastic Protective Goodness -The slightly raised controls and buttons gives you the unique, authentic shape, and feel matching the original classic game.
Raised Buttons -The sleekest and sexiest controller case. Helps protect against those bumps and falls.
Just like the real thing - Installed with 10 classic games like Tetris, Tank, Formula One Racing, Snake & Block, and etc.
Imitations are circulating online. Get the original WANLE
THIS PRODUCT IS A LIMITED PRODUCTION AND IS NOT AVAILABLE IN STORES. WILL SELL OUT FAST!
Limited 5 per customer.
From Feb 15 to 21, 2018 China will celebrate Chinese Spring Festival. Orders can still be placed as usual and our support staff will be available, though you will likely experience delays to shipping and order processing. Normal operations will resume on Feb 22. We apologize for any inconvenience in advance.